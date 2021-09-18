Police: Man shot on Seneca Parkway

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department was called to a shooting Friday evening on Seneca Parkway near Raines Park. Upon officers’ arrival, they located the victim who had been shot at least one time.

The RPD says the victim is a 23-year-old man who’s not from the city of Rochester. A private vehicle took the victim to a nearby hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have not made an arrest in connection to this crime. Anybody with further information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
Download Our App

Don't Miss