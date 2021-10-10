Police: Man recovering after shooting near Main Street Armory

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that took place near the Main Street Armory in Rochester on Sunday. Officers say a 24-year-old man was shot at least one time in his upper body. The victim was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers say the victim was attending a concert at the Main Street Armory when he was shot. The RPD is not sure if the incident took place inside or outside the Main Street Armory.

The RPD says there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.