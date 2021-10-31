Police: Man in his 30s fatally shot near Knickerbocker Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Sunday morning in the area of Dewey Avenue and Knickerbocker Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. Officers say a man in his 30s was shot and pronounced deceased upon officers’ arrival.

“His name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notification,” the RPD said.

According to officers, it appears the victim was shot near the corner and collapsed a short distance away.

The RPD does not have any suspects in custody.