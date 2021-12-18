Police: Man in his 30s fatally shot on Bennington Drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday evening. Officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of Dewey Avenue and Bennington Drive in Rochester. Officers with the Greece Police Department heard the call come in and were in the area and were able to respond to the scene first.

The RPD located the victim in a parking lot on Bennington Drive. Police say the victim is a man in his 30s and that he was shot multiple times. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody and investigators are attempting to determine the motive behind the murder. The Major Crimes Unit asks anyone with information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit @ 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers @ 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.