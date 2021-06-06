Man dies from stabbing on Park Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man is dead after a stabbing on Park Avenue early Sunday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a man in his 20s walked into Highland Hospital after having been stabbed Sunday shortly after 12:30 a.m. The victim was transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital due to the severity of the stab wound to his upper body.

The Rochester Police Department said the stabbing took place outside on Park Avenue near Buckingham Street.

After a few hours into the investigation hospital personnel notified the RPD that the victim died from his injury. A memorial was put up at the corner of Park Avenue and Buckingham Street to honor the victim.

The RPD’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene.

“This incident is isolated and investigators are trying to identify a motive and suspect,” the RPD said.

The Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information to call 911, or the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, or Crime Stoppers at 585-432-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.