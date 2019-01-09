Police: Man dies after being shot by security guard at Rochester apartments Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fatal shooting Tuesday, January 8, 2019 outside Cedarwood Towers on E. Main Street in Rochester [ + - ] Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Police have released new details about a late night shooting in Rochester where they say the victim was shot by a security guard at an apartment complex.

Officers say the man, 26-year-old Bradley Thomas of Rochester, was shot after reports from other residents of "an unruly tenant" at the Cedarwood Towers on East Main Street. Police say Thomas was threatening other people in the lobby.

According to police, once the security guard became involved, the incident moved into the parking lot and became physical. At that time, police say the guard shot his firearm once, hitting Thomas in the upper body.

Thomas was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed against the security guard; police say the case will be sent to the District Attorney's Office for further review.

Thomas' family tells News 8 he suffered from mental health issues, including severe depression and schizophrenia.