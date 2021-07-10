Police make arrest in East Bloomfield man’s fatal overdose

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police in Canandaigua arrested a Rochester man on Friday in connection to a fatal opioid overdose that took place in December 2019.
Police say 31-year-old Maurice Newton caused the overdose of a 42-year-old man from East Bloomfield. According to police, Newton provided the man with narcotics containing fentanyl.
Newtown was arrested for second-degree manslaughter. Troopers arrested Newton after he was released from the Monroe County Jail on unrelated charges.
He was processed at SP Canandaigua and transported to Ontario County Jail to await centralized arraignment.