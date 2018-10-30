Police: Lyons man hit trooper with baseball bat

LYONS, NY (WROC) - A Lyons man is facing charges after state police say he struck a trooper with a baseball bat as they responded to a domestic incident.

Troopers were called to a home on Jackson Street in Lyons last Thursday for a domestic incident. After responding, troopers say they located the suspect involved in the incident, 24-year-old Jason Vannorstrand, at Lyons Central Park.

Investigators say Vannorstrand was armed with a metal baseball bat, refused to obey orders from police and, at one point, hit a trooper with the bat.

Vannorstrand was arrested and charged with assault, resisting arrest and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned and held on $5,000 bail at Wayne County Jail.