ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are looking for the driver of a black four-door pickup truck after a hit-and-run Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in a crosswalk at Roberts Wesleyan College along Westside Drive in Chili.

Police say the driver stopped to check on the pedestrian then left.

He’s described as a white man in his 50s or 60s.

If you have any information Call 911.