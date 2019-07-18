Police looking for man in Florida who may have information in death of Rochester man

BRANDON, FL (WROC) — Police in Florida are asking for help finding a person who may know what happened to a Rochester man who went missing and was later found dead.

Samuel Ortiz vanished on July 7. A family member tells News 8 Ortiz was last seen on East Avenue at Cam’s Pizza in Rochester. Two days later his car was found engulfed in flames in Florida.

On July 13, police found Ortiz’s body in a garage on Lakeview Park in Rochester.

Florida police have now released surveillance video of a man who was in the area where Ortiz’s car was found burning. They are asking for help in finding this man as he may have information on Ortiz’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.