Police Locust Club suing city, Mayor, City Council, Board of Elections over PAB

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Locust Club is suing the City of Rochester, Mayor Lovely Warren, Rochester City Council, and the Monroe County Board of Elections.
The lawsuit stems from a proposed Police Accountability Board, known legally as Local law No. 2. The Locust Club is suing to remove the referendum on the accountability board from appearing on the ballot on Election Day — November 5, 2019.
City Council passed the referendum on May 21 and Mayor Warren approved it on June 7.
The Locust Club has been against the proposed Police Accountability Board.
The proposed Police Accountability Board has been a hotly debated issue locally. Several different ideas for the proposal have emerged, from putting police officers on the board, to give the board disciplinary powers, but each development has been met with pushback from one side or the other.
Full lawsuit:
PAB Lawsuit — September 9, 2019 by Matthew Driffill on Scribd
