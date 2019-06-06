Police: Ithaca man stole car, was found nude in chicken coop, chased man with axe, and killed a dog

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) - State Police have charged John Mehne, 25, of Florida and Ithaca, with numerous charges including burglary, robbery, animal cruelty, and theft.

On Tuesday morning, State Police responded to an accident on I-81 -- three miles from the Pennsylvania border. When they got there they found an empty 2016 Audi facing the wrong way. The found that the car was stolen from Sarasota, Florida.

State Police say that after Mehne crashed into a guard rail he tried jumping on the back of a van, failed, and then jumped on the back of a pick-up. The driver pulled over and Mehne ran off into the woods. State Police and Broome County Sheriff's began a search.

Around 4 p.m. a call from a resident on Duell Road reported he came home and found Mehne in his chicken coop. The resident said Mehne told him that he was killing the chickens and picked up an ax and started chasing the homeowner. Mehne then stole an ATV from that house and drove off.

Police later got another phone call that a man fitting Mehne's description was found naked in a different chicken coop on Springer Road.

After State Police interviewed people in the area it was found that Mehne broke into a home and killed a family dog and tampered with the lattice under a deck in another home.

Mehne was taken to Binghamton General Hospital and treated for a dog bite wound. He was then arraigned at and remanded to Broome County Jail without bail.

Investigators are working with the Broome County District Attorney’s Office. There is an on-going investigation and more charges are possible. Investigators are asking anyone who had damage to their property in the area or if they find any property or clothing in the area to call (607) 775-1241.