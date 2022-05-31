GREECE. N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing vulnerable adult Tuesday night.

Police say Julia Harris, 78, was last seen leaving Newport Drive headed toward Kohl’s in Greece around noon. Harris has dementia and may be at risk.

Harris is described as 4’9″ and 110 pounds with white hair. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a dark blue cardigan with a light colored shirt underneath.

Harris may be driving a blue 2019 Nissan Sentra with the license plate APV5243.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.