ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Monday night for a missing man with dementia who may be in need of medical attention.

According to the alert, Dieulifaite Maurice, 71, was last seen on Culver Parkway around 4:00 p.m. Monday. He was wearing a red sweater at the time.

Maurice is described as 5’06” and about 130 pounds. Police say he speaks Haitian and Creole, with some English.

Anyone with information is asked to call Irondequoit Police at (585) 336-6000, or 911.