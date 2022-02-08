Police issue alert for missing vulnerable adult from Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Tuesday evening for a missing vulnerable adult from Irondequoit.

According to the alert, Daysia Taggart, 22, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on Edgecreek Trail, near Norton Street at Pardee Road. She is intellectually disabled and may be in need of medical attention.

Taggart was last seen wearing an olive green winter coat, gray sweatpants, and a ski hat with a visor. She was also carrying a green or pink suitcase at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or the Irondequoit Police Department at (585) 336-6000.