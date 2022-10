WHEATLAND, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing person last seen in Wheatland Monday.

Justin Bodine, 36, is described as 5’11” and 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on foot on Spring Street in Wheatland around 9:30 a.m.

Bodine was wearing a blue hoodie with a red shirt underneath, jeans, and a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.