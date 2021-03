Most of WNY topped out in the lower 70s Tuesday. We're talking accumulating snow Wednesday night into Thursday. Welcome to Rochester, everyone.

Unlike our last warm spell, today was a one day affair. Mild temperatures in the 50s persist tonight ahead of a cold front that will arrive early Tuesday. Clouds will increase overnight, but rain holds off until morning. Gusty showers will accompany the passage of the cold front in the morning. Temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 40s by late morning/early afternoon as showers taper off from west to east. I suspect much of the area will be dry into the afternoon and evening hours as we await a secondary surge of moisture accompanying a developing surface low to our south into Wednesday night.