HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing girl Wednesday evening.

Investigators say Anna Kelly was last seen at a friend’s house in Henrietta around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as 5’6″ and 135 lbs.

Kelly was last seen wearing a black shirt and black leggings. She also has her septum pierced.