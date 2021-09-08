UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing boy last seen leaving school

UPDATE

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports Jacob Stromeyer was found Wednesday afternoon, thanks to a tip from a member of the public who called 911.

ORIGINAL STORY

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing 12-year-old.

Police say Jacob Stromeyer was last seen just before 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, leaving the Honeoye Falls-Lima Middle School on Quaker Meeting House Road. They say he was heading south towards Ontario County on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

