Police: Irondequoit parents arrested after toddler found walking alone outside

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ryan and Clarissa Webster

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) - Two parents are facing charges after police say their two-year-old girl was found wandering around outside on her own.

Police say they were called to the area of Seville Drive around 6:20 a.m. last Friday for the child walking around with no supervision.

Officers said it then took "several hours" before the parents reported the girl was missing.

Now, Ryan Webster and Clarissa Webster are charged with endangering the welfare of a child. They were arraigned and released without bail.

Police say CPS has taken custody of the little girl.