Man dead after shooting on Weld Street in Rochester

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a scene on Weld Street in the City of Rochester on Friday, June 4, 2021. (News 8 Photo/PAT RILEY)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after a shooting in the City of Rochester on Friday afternoon.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Weld Street near, Lays Alley, before 1:30 p.m. and found a man in his early 20s with at least one gunshot wound. Officers said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

RPD Captain Frank Umbrino said the investigation is still in the early stages and the motive is unclear at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.