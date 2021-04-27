Police investigation underway on Rochester’s northeast side

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(News 8 WROC photo/Jay Gardner)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roads are blocked off on Rochester’s northeast side Tuesday afternoon as a police investigation is underway.

Police responded to the area of Hudson Avenue and Gilmore Street around 2 p.m.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while officers investigate.

Details are limited at this time.

At the time of this incident, Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan was hosting a press conference on reducing violent crime in the city.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Lilac Festival and Channel 8, A Rochester Tradition. Click for More.

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss