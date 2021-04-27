Police investigation underway on Rochester’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roads are blocked off on Rochester’s northeast side Tuesday afternoon as a police investigation is underway.
Police responded to the area of Hudson Avenue and Gilmore Street around 2 p.m.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area while officers investigate.
Details are limited at this time.
At the time of this incident, Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan was hosting a press conference on reducing violent crime in the city.
