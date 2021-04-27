Police investigation underway on Rochester’s northeast side

Temperatures start off in the 40s this morning and start to warm quickly as clouds slowly break apart. A warm front brought rain at 3am and has pushed to our north, which will allow some in the Finger Lakes to climb up into the 70s this afternoon. Those along Lake Ontario will be stuck in the 50s and lower 60s. Rochester is right in the middle with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. We stay dry through the afternoon.

The frontal boundary to our north will drift southward and be the catalyst for a few overnight showers and maybe a rogue storm. It meanders around Western New York Wednesday and you may notice moisture on the rise. There could even be a "muggy" feel to the air as temperatures again make a run at 70°. A cold front looks to sweep through along a bundle of energy within the jet stream that will bring a few thundery downpours that may accompany some gusty winds as well. A lot of the day will be dry.