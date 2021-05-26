Police investigation underway on Culver Road in Irondequoit

(News 8 WROC photo/Eric Schedlbauer)

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A police investigation is underway in an Irondequoit neighborhood on Wednesday.

The investigation is centered around a home near the north end of Culver Road.

New York State Police and Irondequoit Police are at the scene, as well as a medical examiner.

Nearby neighbors tell News 8 that three people live in the house, and this is not the first time the police have responded to the residence.

Police told a neighbor that the police response was due to a welfare check, but they gave no other information.

Details are limited at this time.

News 8 WROC will be updating this developing story as information becomes available.

