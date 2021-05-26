Police investigation underway on Culver Road in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A police investigation is underway in an Irondequoit neighborhood on Wednesday.
The investigation is centered around a home near the north end of Culver Road.
New York State Police and Irondequoit Police are at the scene, as well as a medical examiner.
Nearby neighbors tell News 8 that three people live in the house, and this is not the first time the police have responded to the residence.
Police told a neighbor that the police response was due to a welfare check, but they gave no other information.
Details are limited at this time.
