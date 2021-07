Police investigation is underway on Arbutus Street in Rochester on July 14, 2021. (News 8 Photo/JAY GARDNER)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department responded to Arbutus Street on the northside of the City of Rochester on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a 13-year-old was found unresponsive at the scene and later pronounced dead. Investigators do not suspect foul play.