ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police is investigating a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found in the area of Glendale Park Monday.

According to police, officers responded to the report of a deceased person near the intersection of Glendale Park and Hastings Road around 8 a.m. Upon arrival, they located a deceased male in his 60s.

Investigators were not able to gather any specific evidence of murder during the preliminary stages.

“He was found in the roadway, the circumstances of which are currently unknown at this time,” Rochester Police Lieutenant Greg Bello said. “We do not have any indicators that this is a murder or anything like that.”

Officials say the Monroe County’s Medical Examination Unit will be evaluating the male’s body. The report was made by a 911 caller which police is attempting to track down.

Reports of a body in the snowbank on Glendale Pk. RPD is on scene no word on what happened yet @News_8 pic.twitter.com/9nNLRVSbtD — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) February 7, 2022

Access to Glendale Park was closed to foot and vehicle traffic during the investigation. It has since reopened.

An investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.