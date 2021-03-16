1 hospitalized after shooting on Rochester’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was shot and an investigation is underway on the northeast side of the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, police were in the area of Hudson Avenue and Ernst Street around 6 a.m. on Tuesday when they heard gunshots fired.

The officers responded and it led to a short police pursuit that led to a vehicle crash on Ferncliffe Drive. Two individuals were taken into custody and have been hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

According to RPD, the man shot was taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle. His condition is not immediately know.

Police have 2 in custody after a small police pursuit that led to a vehicle crash on Ferncliffe Dr that sent the two occupants to the hospital with minor injuries. — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 16, 2021

