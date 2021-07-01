Police investigating multi-car crash in Charlotte after shots fired

CHARLOTTE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department responded to the report of a shots being fired but arrived to only find an accident involving three vehicles in Charlotte, Thursday afternoon. Police say there were shots fired, but no one was struck or harmed by gunfire.
Officers originally responded to Groveland Road, near Lake Breeze Road to find a car crashed into a utility pole.
There are no suspects in custody at this time. Authorities are searching for a silver sedan, which fled the scene. Police are asking anyone with more information to call 911.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.