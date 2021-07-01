Police investigating multi-car crash in Charlotte after shots fired

CHARLOTTE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department responded to the report of a shots being fired but arrived to only find an accident involving three vehicles in Charlotte, Thursday afternoon. Police say there were shots fired, but no one was struck or harmed by gunfire.

Officers originally responded to Groveland Road, near Lake Breeze Road to find a car crashed into a utility pole.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Authorities are searching for a silver sedan, which fled the scene. Police are asking anyone with more information to call 911.

Greece PD responded to reports of shots fired & arrived to find a mva. At this time they are not sure as to how many ppl were involved in the shooting or accident, but have been told by witnesses a 3rd vehicle was involved that fled the scene, and are looking for a silver sedan. pic.twitter.com/z6mseI027i — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) July 1, 2021

On scene of a heavy police presence on Groveland Rd near Lake Breeze Rd. There is a car that appears to have crashed into a pole within the police tape and cops with long guns were leaving as I arrived. Police just put a man in handcuffs into a car. Stay with @News_8 for more. pic.twitter.com/TNRjddk1Nm — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) July 1, 2021

