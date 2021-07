A slow moving upper level low has been responsible for all this rain, which for some of you has been more than we've seen in the last month. This features will continue to chug eastward, lessening it's grip on WNY. This process might not be as fast as some might like, but it's at least a steady trend in a drier direction into our Independence Day.

SATURDAY: We won't be nearly as wet as Friday, but lingering showers appear to remain a player both early and late. Temperatures will warm into the lower and middle 70s as partial sunshine compliments those passing showers. Northerly flow and lingering moisture could keep at least some rain chance going into the evening hours after dark as local fireworks displays get going. Scattered is the word here, which means some locations will stay dry without problems while others might run into issues.