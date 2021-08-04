Officer injured, others stung by bees during police chase in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One police officer was hospitalized with an injured leg, and several others were stung by bees during a foot chase in Rochester Wednesday night.

Investigators said it started when patrol officers attempted to stop a car on 5th Street for unspecified vehicle and traffic violations. They said the driver sped away when officers approached the car, then got out of the car on Ackerman Street and fled on foot through nearby backyards.

An officer who gave chase went over a fence, injuring his leg. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital. Investigators said several other officers encountered a beehive and were stung. None of the officers were seriously injured.

The suspect escaped.

Police said they did find a female passenger in the car. They have not shared any details about any potential charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.