ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 32-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after a shooting in Rochester’s South Wedge neighborhood.

According to investigators, the man was shot on South Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police said were not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911.

The roadway was closed for the police investigation, but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.