ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — We’re only days away from Halloween, the one night of the year it is ok to scare people and have fun with it. But Police still advise parents to sit down with their kids before they go out, so they know what to look out for and avoid trouble.

It can be more difficult when everyone is walking around in masks and costumes with weapons that you cannot easily tell are real or not to know who is just tricking or treating and who is up to no good in your community. But if you plan and know what to look out for, RPD says the city can get through Halloween without adding any more homicides or serious crime stats to what a troubling year it has already been.