Police investigate shooting in apartment on Norton Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a shooting in an apartment on Norton Street in Rochester.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting.

Officers were called to the apartment around 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Police closed a portion of the roadway and called the people inside that apartment out safely. Officers found evidence that shots had been fired inside. The investigation continued Friday night.

Police say there is no continuing risk to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.