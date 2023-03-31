ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Neighbors were advised to shelter in place Friday evening, as police carrying out a welfare check heard gunshots on Turk Hill Road.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, someone called for the welfare check around 7:00 p.m. Deputies heading to the caller’s location heard what they believed to be gunshots coming from a home.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office closed the portion of Turk Hill Road between Church Street and Ayrault Road for the investigation, and neighbors were advised to stay in their homes.

Police said a male eventually came out of the home and was taken into custody. They said there was no longer any safety concern for the community as of 10:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.