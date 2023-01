ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a homicide on the corner of Culver Road at Merchants Road.

Officers at the scene say it happened around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators have yet to release any other information. They expect to share more details Saturday morning.

Car window appears to be shot out at SUNOCO station pic.twitter.com/vjFHMhh3fs — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) January 28, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

