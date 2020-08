ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say two people were shot around 8 p.m. Monday evening on the 600 block of Lexington Avenue.

Two women were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One woman is a 31-year-old and the other is a 29-year-old. Both are city residents.

Large police presence at intersection of Lexington Ave and Curlew St. Traffic on Lexington blocked both ways at this time @News_8 pic.twitter.com/x8tA1LltK2 — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) August 4, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

