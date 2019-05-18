Police investigating shooting on Glenwood Avenue

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A man from Rochester was shot Friday evening near the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue in Rochester at around 11:34 p.m.

Police said they received reports of multiple shots that had been fired in that area. While at the scene, a private vehicle transported the victim to Rochester General Hospital for treatement.

According to officers, the victim, 18, sustained at least one gunshot wound. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.