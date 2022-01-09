Police investigating shooting on Burley Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman from Rochester was hospitalized after having been shot overnight Sunday on Burley Road in Rochester. Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the victim is 61 years old, and she was shot at least one time in her upper body.

An ambulance took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. The RPD says her injuries are life-threatening.

A portion of Burley Road between Lake Avenue and Falleson Road is closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. The investigation is ongoing. The RPD says no arrests have been made.