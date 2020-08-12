Police investigating shooting on Bartlett Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say a 19-year-old male was shot in the upper body at Bartlett Street on the city’s West side.

He was taken to Strong with non-life threatening injuries.

They say the incident happened outside, and a suspect is in custody. Police are continuing to investigate.

Officers encountered a large crowd upon arrival but worked to secure the scene. Details are limited at this time as it is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.

