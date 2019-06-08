Police investigating shooting near Frankfort Street

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A man was hospitalized on Saturday afternoon after having been shot in Rochester in the area of Lyell Avenue and Frankfort Street.

Rochester Police officers said the victim, 39, was not cooperative when asked questions.

Officers said he sustained at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, and medical personnel deemed his injuries to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.