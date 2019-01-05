Police investigating shooting in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Update:

Rochester Police officers received calls regarding a man who had been shot Friday evening that occurred on South Plymouth Avenue in Rochester.

Medical personnel pronounced the victim, 29-year-old Chaunte Turner, dead at the scene.

The area of South Plymouth Avenue between Ford Street and Columbia Avenue were closed for several hours during the investigation.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911.

Original:

Police are investigating a scene near South Plymouth Avenue on Friday night.

Police have blocked off an area of the road near South Plymouth Avenue and Doran. According to police one male victim was involved.

A News 8 crew is on scene and will will have more information as it becomes available.