The scene on First Street at approximately 8 p.m. on April 15, 2023. (Daniel Finkelstein / News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are currently investigating shots fired into a home on First St. in the City of Rochester.

News 8 staff on scene observed several bullet casings in the street. Police confirmed that an unoccupied home was struck by gunfire just after 7:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported, officers said.

First St. from Clifford Ave. and Hemple St. are shut down while officers investigate, police said.

Approximate Location