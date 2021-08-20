Police investigating rollover crash on East Avenue, Union Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was cited for ‘passing a red signal’ after running a red light and causing a rollover crash on Friday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of East Avenue and North Union Street around 2:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 2006 Buick was traveling northbound on N Union Street, facing a red traffic light. The Buick did not stop and struck a 2010 Kia traveling westbound on East Avenue. The crash resulted in the Buick being flipped. 

The operator of the Buick was cited.

All parties involved were check by responding AMR on scene, but no one was transported to hospitals.

