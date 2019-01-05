Police investigating incident near South Plymouth Avenue
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Police are investigating a scene near South Plymouth Avenue on Friday night.
Police have blocked off an area of the road near South Plymouth Avenue and Doran. According to police one male victim was involved.
A News 8 crew is on scene and will will have more information as it becomes available.
More Stories
-
Season premiere of Roundball Roundup
-
If the partial government shutdown continues into tax filing season,…
-
You've heard the phrase "Don't Drink and Drive."
Phillip Sage and…