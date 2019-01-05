Local News

Police investigating incident near South Plymouth Avenue

Posted: Jan 04, 2019 11:51 PM EST

Updated: Jan 05, 2019 12:06 AM EST

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Police are investigating a scene near South Plymouth Avenue on Friday night.

Police have blocked off an area of the road near South Plymouth Avenue and Doran. According to police one male victim was involved.

A News 8 crew is on scene and will will have more information as it becomes available.

