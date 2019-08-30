Police investigating homicide on Bay St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a homicide on the city’s north side.

Officers responded to Bay Street and Sigel Street shortly before 8 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. When officers arrived they found a male victim in the backyard of a home with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing the victim’s identity, but they did say he was in his 20s. Witnesses in the area are being interviewed and Major Crimes is investigating the incident.

Right now there are no suspects in custody.