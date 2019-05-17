Police investigating fatal stabbing in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A Rochester man was stabbed on Wednesday evening at around 9:30 p.m. Rochester Police officers responded to Renwood Street and upon arrival, officers and EMS located the victim.

Police officers identified the victim as Eric Lofton, 50, of Rochester.

Medical personnel pronounced Lofton dead at the scene.

Officers do not believe the location where the victim was found was where the victim sustained his injuries.

Police arrested 59-year-old Michael Ellington of Rochester with murder in the second degree.