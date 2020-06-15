Elderly man dead after being struck by dump truck in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — An elderly man was struck and killed by a dump truck in Irondequoit Monday morning.

The crash happened at Parkway Manor apartments off Portland Parkway around 9:30 a.m.

Police say a man in his 80s, who is the owner of a paving company, was struck and killed. Crews were repaving the lot when he was hit, officials say.

“Obviously everybody is very shook up over this,” said Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird. “The employees, the fact that it is a coworker, a friend, so they’re working through emotions as well and we’re trying to be respectful of those emotions, but at the same time being able to get down and get to the bottom of what occurred. “

Police have not released the name of the deceased, or the name of the paving company at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. No word at this time if the driver of the dump truck will be facing any charges.

We’re on scene of a fatal crash. It appears in happened in the Parkway Manor apartments off Portland Pkwy in Irondequoit. Still working to get more details. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/JCP3iqNjMF — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) June 15, 2020

MCSO’s Commerical Vehicle Enforcement just arrived to the scene. pic.twitter.com/YURkE9kTLP — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) June 15, 2020

(News 8 WROC photo/Josh Navarro)

