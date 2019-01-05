Police investigating fatal crash in Genesee County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Genesee County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a car versus farm tractor accident that occurred on South Lake Road in the Town of Pembroke Friday night.

According to police the emergency dispatch center received a 911 call reporting a personal injury accident around 6p.m. Police say a 2017 Chevy Equinox approached a Massey-Ferguson farm tractor from behind, striking the rear end of it. The impact caused the farm tractor to roll, trapping the driver Roger Sweet underneath. Janet Miller was the of the car and continue to drive North before coming to a rest along the east shoulder of South Lake Road. As a result of the crash, Sweet had succumbed to his injuries while at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under a full investigation.