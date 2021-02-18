Police investigating fatal Albion car crash

ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Police say one man is dead after a two-car crash in the town of Albion Wednesday afternoon.

They say a 2010 Dodge was traveling east bound on West County House Road when the driver attempted to make a left-hand turn into a driveway. While turning, the driver struck a 2016 Jeep that was traveling west bound. The Jeep subsequently flipped multiple times and the driver was ejected.

The driver of the Jeep, Steven C. Noah, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

