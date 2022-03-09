ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 77-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a car Wednesday night.

According to authorities, around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Officers located an Irondequoit resident, laying in the roadway with serious injuries.

Police say bystanders were attempting to give her aid and the driver involved stayed at the location.

The victim was transported to Strong Hospital, but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.

At this time there are no criminal charges being filed. The incident is still under investigation.

