Police investigating crash caused by driver of stolen vehicle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials say two women are injured after the driver of a stolen vehicle attempted to flee the police and hit them.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday officers pulled over a 2014 Jeep that was reported missing in the city Monday. After pulling the vehicle over and arresting the driver, another occupant in the vehicle got behind the wheel and fled the scene.

The male driving the stolen vehicle then hit a 2016 Jeep on Lake Avenue. This led to both of the vehicles leaving the roadway and the stolen vehicle to hit a building on the corner. No one in the building was hurt. Before officers could get to the scene, the male fled again.

The two women in the 2016 Jeep sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Strong for treatment. The driver was 23 years-old and the passenger was 22. Both were city residents.

Officials say there was no police pursuit involved and the event is still under investigation.

Lake Avenue will be closed from Driving Park to Glenwood while the investigation continues.